17 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Says No to Farm Brick Use

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wimbainashe Zhakata

The City of Mutare has banned the use of farm bricks for construction of commercial, industrial and residential structures, complying with a directive from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

Town clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa confirmed the development in an interview with The Herald.

He said the council was given a deadline to ensure use of farm bricks was banned in the interest of protecting the environment.

"EMA made a decision as use of farm bricks promotes destructive practices to the environment, particularly rampant deforestation as large quantities of firewood are used in the process," said Mr Maligwa.

He said the move was also in line with the city's Smart City endeavour.

"City of Mutare, as a progressive local authority, has a master plan which envisages transforming the city into a Smart City, hence the use of farm bricks will compromise the new thrust," said Mr Maligwa.

EMA engineering and technical services director Mr Maxwell Kerith said: "Only bricks that shall be used for construction of all approved buildings are cement bricks, face bricks and industrial bricks.

"Conditions on the submission of plans would include specifications on the types of bricks to be used."

Mr Kerith said destruction of trees exposed the city to dangers posed by natural disasters like Cyclone Idai.

"It has been noted the use of farm bricks involves the use of a lot of firewood, hence the immense effect on deforestation and extinction of natural habitants in the urban and rural environments," he said.

"Excavation of clay soil, which is the major source of material for making farm bricks, has caused serious land degradation.

"Environmental pollution has been on the peak, with firewood is being used to burn the bricks."

Zimbabwe

Aston Villa Targets Nakamba

The Warriors might have failed their nation, with their disastrous 2019 AFCON finals show, but their players continue to… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.