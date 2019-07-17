17 July 2019

Zimbabwe: First Lady Commends Netball Team

By Tendai Rupapa

First Lady Auxillia Mnangangwa has commended the Zimbabwe Gems for putting the country on the global map following their exploits at the Vitality Netball World Cup underway in Liverpool, England.

She urged the corporate world to come on board and partner the national netball team which is raising the country's flag high.

The First Lady hosted the national team at State House last month.

She also held a farewell dinner for them at a local hotel where she gave the team a US$15 000 send-off token.

So, naturally, their exploits in Liverpool have excited her.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with female church leaders and Government officials on Statutory Instrument 142 at State House yesterday, Mai Mnangagwa hailed the Gems.

"The girls have done us proud.

"They have won, what they have done so far, and the fact that we have never been in at this stage before (World Cup).

"I heard also the commentators (shouting) Zimbabwe for the first time, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe, they have put us on the map," she said.

The First Lady said the team should be rewarded for marketing the Brand Zimbabwe well.

"Sponsors, please chip in and come in and help. We have seen it for ourselves that girls can do it.

"Look at what they have done. Zimbabwe is now being talked about all over the world because of these girls.

"So, when it comes to sponsorship I will ask all the sponsors, "please to come in their thousands to come and help" because I think the girls have shown us that they can do it.

"And we should rally behind them and we should encourage them and vasikana makai munhu uyo asagowesa," said Mai Mnangagwa.

Despite a busy schedule, which has seen the Gems playing a match daily since the tournament roared into life on Friday, The First Lady saluted the strong spirit and tenacity which they have displayed.

"I am saying to the girls, the games that you are left with, fight because I saw a fighting spirit in you.

"Be strong, make sure that after you have finished training, or whatever, you have some time to rest getting ready for tomorrow to prepare for that other game. But, so far, very good, thank you very much to the Gems," she said.

