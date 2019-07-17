Zimbabwe: New Online Game Show Offers Massive Prizes

17 July 2019

By Kundai Marunya

A new online game show, Super Cool Stuff, featuring former footballers will be launched on July 26 with lucky winners expected to walk away with a top-of-the-range car and cash prizes.

African footballers Nwankwo Kanu, El Hadji Diouf, Emmanuel Eboue, Steven Pienaar, Lucas Radebe and Christopher Samba are expected to feature in the competition with former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwaru sitting on the adjudication panel.

Local entrepreneur Nigel Daura, who is behind the Super Cool Stuff competition, said punters stood to win a Range Rover Sport valued at around US$200 000 plus cash prizes worth US$20 000.

"We will provide an action picture illustrating players in a football match and from the action in the picture one has to determine where the ball is supposed to be and our adjudicators led by Benjani Mwaruwaru will meet at our offices in England to determine winners," said Daura.

The competition involves an online registration fee of US$9,25 or equivalent amount for those from the 13 African countries.

"In Zimbabwe, the amount is equivalent to RTGS$70 that can be paid through mobile payment platforms. Upon payment, one is then provided with a picture to locate where the ball is supposed to be.

Pre-launch tickets

The competition has already commenced with the pre-launch tickets selling at a discounted price of US$7. Daura said they are targeting at least 150 000 punters each week.

"The competition is not a totally new phenomenon. This competition is very popular in Europe, so we have decided that we would like to come up with an African version of it," said Daura.

The competition covers Zimbabwe and other countries that include Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. It is also open for punters in different parts of the world.

