Namibia: Man Jailed for Robbing Taxi Driver

A Windhoek man convicted of having robbed a taxi driver in the city has been sent to prison for four years at the end of his trial.

Robbery is a serious crime, and it is prevalent in the Windhoek district, magistrate Olga Likando reminded Ben Amagulu (37) when she sentenced him in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on Thursday last week.

The magistrate also noted that it was aggravating that Amagulu was found guilty of having used a firearm to rob a taxi driver on 27 October 2017.

The robbery was committed in broad daylight, and the taxi driver who fell victim to Amagulu experienced a frightening ordeal, magistrate Likando said.

A prison term would be suitable for Amagulu, so that he can be rehabilitated and deterred from repeating the same sort of crime, she remarked before informing Amagulu that he was being sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

Amagulu denied guilt on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances during his trial. He also told the magistrate again that he was not guilty immediately after hearing that he was being sent to jail for four years.

He was charged with having robbed a taxi driver in Windhoek's northern industrial area on 27 October 2017.

The taxi driver found himself being held at gunpoint and knifepoint after he had picked up two passengers. After taking out the weapons, the two passengers ordered their victim to drive along a gravel road, before they made him stop his vehicle in a bushy area.

They tied his hands with shoelaces, undressed him, and stole goods valued at N$4 200 from him - including N$600 in cash, a cellphone, a car radio and speakers. Amagulu was arrested a day after the robbery.

He spent seven months in custody before he was released on bail of N$1 000. His bail was cancelled four months later, when he failed to appear in court as required, and he has remained in custody since then.

Defence lawyer Flora Gaes represented Amagulu during his trial. The state was represented by public prosecutor Mpule Chainda.