17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: McDan Rejects Judgement Debt Claims

Management of the McDan Group of Companies has debunked assertions of receiving money from the government as judgement debt.

A statement signed by Dzifa Hanyabui, Human Resource Manager of the Company and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday also insisted that "neither the Group Chairman nor any of its subsidiary Companies has taken the government to court and for which Judgment debt was passed for payment of any debt whatsoever."

The statement comes on the heels of accusations by the Minority in Parliament that government had paid dubious judgement debts to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, McDan and Bankswitch, an information technology solution and service provider..

Minority spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson had demanded that the government gave Ghanaians a breakdown of payments made as well as reveal identities of individuals or companies that had received judgments debts.

It followed comments by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta that the Akufo-Addo administration had paid over GHc 280 million as judgment debt since it took office in 2016.

But the statement from the Company described the allegations by the Minority Spokesperson as "contradictory and full of factual errors" stating the company's rejection and denial of the claims.

"We want to put on record that, McDan Group of Companies is conglomerate of successful businesses that spans across most sectors of the Ghanaian economy and Africa.

For the avoidance of doubt, McDan Group of Companies has not received any payment from the Government of Ghana as judgment debt in any form," the statement said.

The statement, therefore, requested that Mr Forson retracts his statement and a thorough investigation carried out into the matter to substantiate the claims made.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

