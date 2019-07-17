Algeria: Baccalaureate 2019 - Results to Be Announced Thursday

Algiers — Ministry of National Education said Tuesday that the results of Baccalaureate 2019 will be announced on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 6.00 p.m.
Algiers — Ministry of National Education said Tuesday that the results of Baccalaureate 2019 will be announced on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 6.00 p.m.
The national personalities that will lead the inclusive dialogue process, called for by Head of State Abdelkader… Read more »
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.