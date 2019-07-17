17 July 2019

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Baccalaureate 2019 - Results to Be Announced Thursday

Algiers — Ministry of National Education said Tuesday that the results of Baccalaureate 2019 will be announced on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 6.00 p.m.

