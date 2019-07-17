17 July 2019

Malawi: Mutharika Enters Lilongwe With Heavy Military Escort

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday afternoon entered Lilongwe from Blantyre with heavy military escort never seen before as political tension in the country becomes more fluid following the disputed May 21 presidential poll.

More than five military armoured vehicles with machine guns mounted on top escorted the President as he was coming from Blantyre where, among other things, he attended what the ruling party called victory match by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithful in the south.

The presidential convoy usually has two military vehicles, not armoured though with police security vehicles making the rest of the convoy.

Last time, Mutharika's presidential convoy was blocked by suspected opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters at Six Miles in Lilongwe and the motorcade used an unchartered presidential route.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Mililani said he could not comment on the issue because it is the Malawi Defence Force which provided the military vehicles.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima have gone to the courts to dispute the May 21 presidential polls which they say Malawi Electoral Commission and the DPP manipulated in favour of president Mutharika.

Mutharika and the DPP disputes this.

Business Mogul Mpinganjira Denies He Will Succeed Mutharika

Business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira has dismissed assertions that his FDH Bank funds the ruling Democratic Progressive… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

