Cameroon: Legislative, Municipal Elections 2020 - Political Parties Back to Remobilisation

The two elections will certainly take place in early 2020 with political parties required to sharpen their remobilisation strategies.

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya in decree No.2019/378 of 15 July 2019 extended the term of office of municipal councillors elected on September 30, 2013 and previously extended by 12 months to now end on February 29, 2019. The decree extending the term of office of the municipal councillors comes on the heels of the adoption of the bill in the National Assembly in the June 2019 ordinary session on the second extension of terms of office of the Members of the National Assembly for a period of two months with effect from October 29, 2019. The President of the Republic will in the coming days promulgate into law the bill extending the terms of office of MPs. The second extensions of the terms of office of both MPs and municipal councillors which are the last in compliance with constitutional provisions that the extensions do not have to exceed 18 months, are indications that twin the legislative and municipal council elections will be organised in early 2020. Political parties whose mission is to conserve or get to power through democratic means, certainly have to go back to the remobilisation drawing board and take advantage of the time left before the convening of electorate to the polls. With the extension of the terms of office the Elections organising body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) will have to continue the operation to revise the electoral registers up to the regulated period of August 31. Political parties officials therefore, have to redouble their efforts to enable a majority of their members and supporters register in order to increase their winning chances. As the party officials comb the nooks and crannies of the country for the purposes of registration, they also have to device strategies to enable the already registered members to collect their voter cards. Political party officials equally have to fine-tune their methods of selecting candidates to nominate in the various elections who must respect qualification provisions. They have to bear in mind the provision of the Electoral Code in Section 164 (1) relating to the election of Members of the National Assembly that, "Candidatures shall, within 15 days from the convening of the electorate, be made out in nomination paper in triplicate, bearing the legalised signatures of candidates." Section 181 (1) of the Electoral Code has the same 15 days for the candidatures concerning the election of municipal councillors. The two elections are the most expensive for the political parties necessitating that officials and aspiring candidates start to prepare the required finances now. This is because concerning municipal council election, Sections 183 of the Electoral Code provides that, "Each candidate shall pay a deposit of FCFA 50,000 into the Public Treasury", and for the election of Members of the National Assembly, Section 166 (1) of the Electoral Code stated that, "The substantive candidate and his alternate shall both pay a deposit into the State Treasury the amount of FCFA 1,000,000." Party officials in this focus disclose their remobilisation strategies.