17 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Supreme Audit Institutions - Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Cameroon

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam had discussions with an Indonesian delegation on July 15, 2019.

Officials from the Audit Board of Indonesia and Secretariat of the Association of Supreme Audit Institutions of South East Asia (ASEANSAI) on July 15, 2019 had discussions with the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit Office, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam on how to establish cooperation ties between Cameroon's audit institution and that of Indonesia. The visiting delegation also came to learn from the good practices on cooperative audit the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI), whose General Secretariat Cameroon hosts has successfully been conducting. Speaking to the press after the discussions, the delegation leader who is Vice Chair of the Audit Board of Indonesia, Professor Bahullah Akbar said, "We tried to develop the possibility of cooperation between Cameroon's Supreme State Audit Office and the Audit Board of Indonesia in the public audit area." He specified that Cameroon is hosting the Secretariat of African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions and the visit was to strengthen relations between ASEANSAI and AFROSAI

Giving some clarifications, Minister Mbah Acha Rose said the visit was to strengthen relations between the Supreme Audit institutions at the regional level and specifically between that of Cameroon and Indonesia. She disclosed that what interested the visiting delegation was the fact that AFROSAI under the leadership of Cameroon has carried out many cooperative audits, citing the success of that related to the drying off of Lake Chad that concerned four member countries of the Lake Chad Basin. The ASEANSAI officials, she said, have come to Came roon to learn. At the bilateral level, she disclosed that exchange visits for purposes of training would be envisaged between officials of the Supreme Audit institutions of Cameroon and Indonesia.

