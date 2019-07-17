17 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Tuition/Examination Fees - Actors Examine Hurdles, Seek Way Forward

Tagged:

Related Topics

A workshop on the electronic payment of tuition fees and official examinations took place yesterday July 16, 2019 in Yaounde.

Since the introduction of an electronic method of payment of tuition fees and fees for both competitive and official examinations in Government Secondary Schools in the country, the dust is yet to settle on the problems the system seems to have created for actors in the education community. After one year of its application, the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, yesterday July 16, 2019, chaired a workshop to enhance the capacity of those involved in the electronic payment of tuition and examination fees. Its objective is to improve transparency, accountability and traceability in the management of school funds. With the launch of the digital school system, parents, teachers and other actors in the sector have not stopped complaining of the problems encountered for it to be efficient. Although the digital system took off successfully during the 2018-2019 academic year, the mobile operators charged with collecting and transferring the funds to the State treasury say the performances of the system went on in all the regions of the country with major difficulties encountered. The General Manager of MTN Mobile Money, Alain Claude Nono, on behalf of mobile operators, said they faced delay and inaccuracy in the disbursement of funds collected for schools. As such, schools faced financial limitations in carrying out their daily activities as confirmed by the principal of Government Bilingual High School, Nylon Brazzaville in Douala, George Mutebe Ntongwe. Furthermore, parents and students did not only face the problem of being unable to produce a physical receipt for their payment but also decry the obstacles to even carry out such a payment in rural areas with constant power cuts or no electricity and internet services. The Minister of Secondary Education joined mobile operators to announce that a commercial bank has been appointed for flexibility and agility in the management of funds collected by the different operators. Before the end of this month, the Ministry of Secondary Education will share the rules between Afriland First Bank and the different actors in the education community. This is to remove the delays school authorities faced in collecting funds allocated to their schools from the State treasury deposited by the different mobile operators. The Afriland First Bank staff said through certain modalities, they are henceforth charged with splitting payments between schools and MINESEC accounts as soon as payment is received from mobile operators.

Cameroon

Indomitable Lions Say Goodbye to Seedorf for Cup of Nations Failure

Cameroon football chiefs sacked the national team coach Clarence Seedorf on Tuesday night following what they deemed an… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.