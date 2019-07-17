17 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 'Main Beneficiaries Are Parents'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education.

How effective will the digitalisation process of paying fees and other dues go, given that we have localities with constant power cuts, no electricity and internet service? In principle, when we are talking about digitalization of tuition payment and examination fees, there are four Mobile Money Companies involved. That is Campost, Express Union, MTN and to delocalise the payment. Campost and Express Union for example can move everywhere without advertisement in post offices nationwide. This means that all the remote areas can receive any of the two operators. The only problem will be information. As soon as the Ministry of Secondary Education and its partners are fixed on certain issues, provisions will be taken to ensure that schools and parents in those remote areas in the country effectively join the school digitalisation process with little or no problem. School authorities have complained about delays encountered in retrieving money deposited for their schools at the State treasury. How is this problem being handled? This is an opportunity to talk about the important innovation in the digital school process coming up for the next school year. During the first year, we had one dealer: the common public treasury account. We all know the difficulties that were raised with the account especially as school authorities witnessed delays in withdrawing money for the daily running of schools. So, the Head of State who is aware of the problem linked with the scarcity of cash, and with his willingness to see schools function smoothly, instructed the Ministry of Secondary Education to open an account at a commercial bank in order to ease the financial management of schools. Therefore, for the 2019-2020 academic year, money will be available as needed by different schools. In order to rationalise the management of schools' fund, the withdrawal will be scheduled thrice a year. Between the month of September-October, to ensure the resumption of classes; February-March for normal functioning of schools and from May to June for the preparation of exams and end of year activities.

Cameroon

Indomitable Lions Say Goodbye to Seedorf for Cup of Nations Failure

Cameroon football chiefs sacked the national team coach Clarence Seedorf on Tuesday night following what they deemed an… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Education
ICT
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.