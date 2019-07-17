Cameroon-Poland Relations - Ambassador Presents Accreditation Letters

Joanna Tarnawska presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence to the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World on July 16, 2019.

The newly designated Polish Ambassador to Cameroon, Joanna Tarnawska, who is resident in Abuja, Nigeria, was received in audience on July 16, 2019 by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, during which she presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence. Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska according to her educational profile spent her childhood in Zambia where she acquired both her primary and secondary education, an opportunity that allowed her gain an insight to African history, culture, traditions and arts. After graduating from the Institute of Oriental Studies at Warsaw University in 2000, she underwent post graduate studies in translation, and interpretation at the Institute of Applied Linguistics in the same university, completing in 2002. In December 2016, the Polish diplomat took a course in Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette in Public Institutions at the Polish Institute of International Affairs. Between March 2017 and 2018, Joanna Tarnawska did post graduate studies in environmental protection policy. According to her professional experience, Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska began her career in 1998 as an English Language Teacher, a position she occupied in two different institutions till 2002 when she became an Academic Teacher and Interpreter. During the said timeframe, she occasionally organised academic conferences and incentive events. From 2014 to 2018, Joanna Tarnawska was language editor of scientific papers at "ProEnergo" Scientific symposium. The Polish Ambassador was specialist at the Ministry of Environment in her country from 2016 to 2017 where she was involved in environmental and climate matters including Poland's participation in the UNFCC COP22 in Marrakech in Morocco. Before being appointed Polish Ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, she was language editor of scientific medical papers at MEDtube Science ISSN 2353-5695 online medical journal. Joanna Tarnawska has authored and co-authored scientific papers concerning sustainable development and environmental protection.