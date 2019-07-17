17 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon-Poland Relations - Ambassador Presents Accreditation Letters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Joanna Tarnawska presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence to the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World on July 16, 2019.

The newly designated Polish Ambassador to Cameroon, Joanna Tarnawska, who is resident in Abuja, Nigeria, was received in audience on July 16, 2019 by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, during which she presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence. Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska according to her educational profile spent her childhood in Zambia where she acquired both her primary and secondary education, an opportunity that allowed her gain an insight to African history, culture, traditions and arts. After graduating from the Institute of Oriental Studies at Warsaw University in 2000, she underwent post graduate studies in translation, and interpretation at the Institute of Applied Linguistics in the same university, completing in 2002. In December 2016, the Polish diplomat took a course in Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette in Public Institutions at the Polish Institute of International Affairs. Between March 2017 and 2018, Joanna Tarnawska did post graduate studies in environmental protection policy. According to her professional experience, Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska began her career in 1998 as an English Language Teacher, a position she occupied in two different institutions till 2002 when she became an Academic Teacher and Interpreter. During the said timeframe, she occasionally organised academic conferences and incentive events. From 2014 to 2018, Joanna Tarnawska was language editor of scientific papers at "ProEnergo" Scientific symposium. The Polish Ambassador was specialist at the Ministry of Environment in her country from 2016 to 2017 where she was involved in environmental and climate matters including Poland's participation in the UNFCC COP22 in Marrakech in Morocco. Before being appointed Polish Ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, she was language editor of scientific medical papers at MEDtube Science ISSN 2353-5695 online medical journal. Joanna Tarnawska has authored and co-authored scientific papers concerning sustainable development and environmental protection.

Cameroon

Indomitable Lions Say Goodbye to Seedorf for Cup of Nations Failure

Cameroon football chiefs sacked the national team coach Clarence Seedorf on Tuesday night following what they deemed an… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.