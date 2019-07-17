17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mashaba Threatens to Go to Nersa After Eskom's Failure to Restore Power to Parts of Soweto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has threatened to go to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) over his plea to power utility Eskom to restore electricity to parts of Soweto.

This comes after Eskom said it would not repair infrastructure in areas where there are high levels of non-payment, especially in Soweto.

Soweto alone owes Eskom more than R17bn in unpaid electricity bills, it has previously been reported.

Several parts of the township are in the dark after Eskom refused to replace malfunctioning infrastructure, forcing many residents to embark on sporadic protests.

On Tuesday, Mashaba said it was disappointing that, despite a productive meeting with Eskom officials in the province, the utility failed to honour a request for an urgent meeting to discuss residents' concerns about Eskom's credit control measures.

"Following my engagement with Eskom's Gauteng officials on Monday, a meeting was to be secured to address the urgent needs of residents - given the complex nature of the issues discussed between myself and Eskom's operational team.

"This morning (Tuesday), I had a lengthy discussion with the CEO of Eskom who appeared to question the urgency behind this matter.

"Presently, Eskom has resolved not to maintain or repair their infrastructure in areas where there are high levels of non-payment of Eskom accounts. The effect is to institute a blanket punishment against even paying residents, and taken to its logical conclusion, is a violation of residents' rights as well as a gross abuse of power," he said.

The mayor said while the City of Johannesburg did not usually interfere in Eskom's affairs, given the circumstances, he felt compelled to enter the fray on residents' behalf.

"The City has to protect the interests of residents, prevent the destruction of our infrastructure during protests regarding this matter and preserve the limited Johannesburg Metro Police Department capacity, which is currently being directed towards managing said protest action.

"Quite simply, Eskom has a legal obligation to provide electricity to those residents who duly honour their financial obligations to the utility," he said.

Mashaba said Eskom had every right to recoup expenses from non-paying customers and that it must be done fairly.

He said the power utility faced financial troubles that extended far beyond Soweto.

"... years of corruption and maladministration have resulted in the mass looting of the power utility resulting in close to R500m in reported debt."

Mashaba said he would write to Eskom to urgently find out when the promised engagement could take place.

"Should Eskom fail to heed my request, I will have no choice but to institute urgent dispute resolution proceedings with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, in terms of Section 4(1)(c)(i) of the Electricity Act, No. 41 of 1987 ("the Act"), between the City (as a consumer as defined in the act, as well as on behalf on the affected residents of the City) and Eskom," Mashaba threatened in a statement.

Last week, Eskom complained that it was experiencing an increasing number of repeated equipment failures, in some areas, especially in Gauteng.

Eskom said the increase was primarily due to illegal connections, leading to overloading which resulted in the failure of transformers and mini-substations. This was exacerbated by meter tampering, electricity theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

"Increased equipment failure has a significant negative impact on our operations, finances and safety of our employees and the public. Eskom has taken a decision that it will not be restoring power to areas that have repeated failures due to illegal connections, meter tampering and bypassing," it said in a statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

Troop Deployment to Cape Townships Vague, for 'Element of Surprise'

Although the army will be deployed to violence-plagued communities on the Cape Flats, the precise details of when they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Urban Issues
Infrastructure
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.