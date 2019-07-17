17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Paddler, 72, Rescued After Being Stung By Stingray in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Duncan Alfreds

A 72-year-old man is in recovery after being stung by a Blue Stingray off Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics arrived to find the man 600m off-shore of the Mpenjati River mouth.

He was said to have been stung while fishing, and his arm had gone into paralysis. He was in severe pain and was unable to paddle, said John Nicholas, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward station commander.

Rescue officials brought the man to Glenmore Ski-Boat Club to be treated by paramedics and he was transported to hospital in a Med-Evac ambulance.

"We returned to sea on our NSRI rescue runner and recovered his paddle ski, which was brought to shore to be returned to the man," said Nicholas.

According to the Two Oceans Aquarium, the Blue Stingray ( Dasyatis chrysonota ) is found only in southern Africa and lives inshore along sandy beaches.

Not aggressive

It is one of the most common of the 14 whiptail stingrays known to frequent the southern African coast, write David Ebert and Paul Cowley in a Marine and Freshwater publication from 2004.

These animals can grow up to 25kg.

According to the Journal of Venomous Animals and Toxins including Tropical Diseases , stingrays are not aggressive creatures and stings do not usually result in fatalities.

"Envenomations caused by stingrays are relatively common in fishing communities, either from the sea or rivers. Such accidents have low lethality and high morbidity, and since they tend to occur in remote areas, they are usually neglected, unreported and treated with folk medicine," reads the journal Injuries by marine and freshwater stingrays: history, clinical aspects of the envenomations and current status of a neglected problem in Brazil article.

Source: News24

South Africa

Troop Deployment to Cape Townships Vague, for 'Element of Surprise'

Although the army will be deployed to violence-plagued communities on the Cape Flats, the precise details of when they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.