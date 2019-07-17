South Africa: 'Dangerous' Baboon On the Loose in Northcliff - 'People Should Stay Indoors'

The Community Led Animal Welfare Group (CLAW) is urging Northcliff residents to be vigilant while they are hot on the trail of a baboon that is on the loose in the area.

"I am not sure where the baboon comes from but from my experience, it probably originally stays at a game reserve.

"We have a trap for the baboon, whereby we are trying to secure a rescue. It is not easy to catch this type of animal because it is feisty and jumpy, but we are following it closely," Hassim Cassim of CLAW Animal Rescue told News24 on Wednesday.

CLAW has been searching for the baboon since the early hours of Wednesday.

Cassim said residents who spot the baboon should retreat to their homes and immediately contact the SPCA.

"It is a dangerous baboon, so it not supposed to be co-habitating with people. People should stay indoors and inform us when they see it," he added.

