17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Dangerous' Baboon On the Loose in Northcliff - 'People Should Stay Indoors'

By Canny Maphanga

The Community Led Animal Welfare Group (CLAW) is urging Northcliff residents to be vigilant while they are hot on the trail of a baboon that is on the loose in the area.

"I am not sure where the baboon comes from but from my experience, it probably originally stays at a game reserve.

"We have a trap for the baboon, whereby we are trying to secure a rescue. It is not easy to catch this type of animal because it is feisty and jumpy, but we are following it closely," Hassim Cassim of CLAW Animal Rescue told News24 on Wednesday.

CLAW has been searching for the baboon since the early hours of Wednesday.

Cassim said residents who spot the baboon should retreat to their homes and immediately contact the SPCA.

"It is a dangerous baboon, so it not supposed to be co-habitating with people. People should stay indoors and inform us when they see it," he added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

