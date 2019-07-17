17 July 2019

South Africa: 'I Am Scared' - Homeless Man in Tshwane Fears Attacker's Return

By Alex Mitchley

A homeless man who believes he may have been attacked by the so-called "nocturnal prowler", says he lives in constant fear that his attacker will return to finish the job.

The man, who declined to reveal his identity to News24, used to live in Magnolia Park in Muckleneuk - the same park where the bodies of two homeless men, believed to have been murdered by the nocturnal prowler, were found in June.

He previously told News24 that he awoke during the early hours of a morning in May to a man violently stabbing him.

Since the attack, he has moved out of Magnolia Park and stays in different suburbs in Tshwane.

"I don't know when this person is coming to finish me. I am scared," he told News24.

The man who works as a recycler, has no problem moving around the park during the day but will not sleep there at night.

But before the attack, he felt that the park was a home and a haven. He hopes to return to Magnolia once his attacker has been caught.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 last month that two homeless men approached the team after they were attacked.

The men reported that their attacker wore a balaclava, attacked them during the evening while they were sleeping and acted alone.

While police have not specifically said that the murders were the work of a serial killer, they have called the perpetrator the nocturnal prowler.

Five bodies found

Since the beginning of June, the bodies of five homeless men have been found in different parts of Muckleneuk.

According to police, the first body was found in a veld near the Mears Park train station on June 1. Two more bodies were found in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9.

A fourth body was found on a pavement on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on June 18, and a fifth body was discovered a day later, on June 19, at a bus stop about 400m from Unisa's main campus, also in Muckleneuk.

Police said the five were homeless middle-aged males. They were all killed at night.

News24 also understands that victims were either stabbed, suffered blunt force trauma from a heavy object or injuries inflicted in both manners. However, post mortems will determine the cause of death in each case.

Source: News24

South Africa

