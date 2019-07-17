17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Soweto Residents Protest Over Lack of Electricity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Some residents of Protea Glen in Soweto took to the streets on Wednesday morning, demanding electricity.

Streets and roads, including part of the N12 freeway, leading in and out of the area were blockaded with objects to prevent morning traffic from flowing.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said more officers had been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.

"Many streets and roads are blocked with rocks and other objects, preventing vehicles from passing. We don't know what time they started protesting, but have been informed that they are demanding electricity. Some parts of Soweto have electricity, except for few areas in the area," said Khoza.

Residents of Soweto owe Eskom more than R17bn due to non-payment for electricity.

In a statement last week, Eskom vowed not to continue repairing faulty equipment in areas where non-payment for electricity consumption is high.

The power utility said it was experiencing an increasing number of repeated equipment failures in some areas, especially in Gauteng.

Eskom said the increase was primarily due to illegal connections, leading to overloading which resulted in the failure of transformers and mini-substations. This was exacerbated by meter tampering, electricity theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

"Increased equipment failure has a significant negative impact on our operations, finances and safety of our employees and the public. Eskom has taken a decision that it will not be restoring power to areas that have repeated failures due to illegal connections, meter tampering and bypassing," the power utility said.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he was trying to engage with Eskom to find a lasting solution that would ensure that power was brought back to areas affected by blackouts in Soweto.

He has threatened to report Eskom to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) if it fails to heed his call.

Source: News24

South Africa

Troop Deployment to Cape Townships Vague, for 'Element of Surprise'

Although the army will be deployed to violence-plagued communities on the Cape Flats, the precise details of when they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
Infrastructure
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.