Namibia: Man Denied Bail After Arrest Over Crocodile Skin

A 30-YEAR-OLD Namibian man was denied bail when he appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today on a charge of possession of a crocodile skin.

Gift Namai Twayunda was arrested on Monday evening in the Kongola area west of Katima Mulilo while he was allegedly on his way to sell to sell the crocodile skin.

He is facing a charge of possession of controlled wildlife products.

During his brief appearance in court, public prosecutor Diana Khama said he could not be granted bail because he might interfere with investigations and more suspects still need to be arrested as the investigation of his case continues.

Twayunda's case was postponed to 4 September for further investigations to be carried out and to give Twayunda an opportunity to get a state-funded lawyer.

Zambezi regional nature conservation control warden Morgan Sai-Sai yesterday told The Namibian that Twayunda's arrest resulted from intelligence gathering and collaboration with the police.

Sai-Sai said the suspect was allegedly on his way to meet a certain Chinese buyer, who is not yet identified.

Twayunda appeared before magistrate Clara Mwilima.