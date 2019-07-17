17 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: 35,000 Houses to Be Built By Chinese Company

Maputo — The Housing Promotion Fund (FFH), a body supervised by the Mozambican Ministry of Public Works, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Chinese company CITIC Construction, for the building of 35,000 houses throughout the country intended for young people and workers in the public administration.

The Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine, announced that the work on building the houses will begin in June next year.

He said that the agreement was the culmination of negotiations between the Mozambican and Chinese authorities that had lasted a year, in order to reach a partnership model with mutual advantages.

"One of the most important aspects of the discussions was the need to ensure that the price of the houses would not be greater than the target public could afford, bearing in mind the income of most young people and public servants", added Machatine.

He called on both the FFH and CITIC construction to ensure that the project becomes a success. "We cannot fail, we shall not fail, and we don't accept any excuses", he declared.

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Nyeleti Mondlane, congratulated the two sides on reaching agreement. Access to decent housing was a key issue for young Mozambicans, she said.

"This is a very good initiative for Mozambican youth", she declared. "They are clamouring for the opportunity to live in decent houses of their own".

The project will take five years to complete. 15,000 houses will be built in the southern provinces, 10,000 in the centre of the country and 10,000 in the north. Each house will cost between 30,000 and 40,000 US dollars (depending on the size), with possibilities of payment phased over a long period of time.

