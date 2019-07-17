Uganda: Suspect Confesses to Killing Boda Boda Rider 'On Camera' - Police

One of the suspects in the gruesome murder of a boda boda cyclist seen on CCTV footage that went viral on social media last month, has been arrested and confessed to the crime, police have said.

"John Bosco Mugisha and his colleague murdered Mr Derrick Mulindwa, a resident of Nabweru, Nansana Municipality on June 30, 2019," Police said in a statement.

The two suspected robbers were on June 30 captured on a school CCTV camera strangling Derrick Mulindwa, a boda boda cyclist, in Kakyeka Mengo in Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango on Wednesday, told journalists that one Mugisha alias Mukiga was arrested on Tuesday night at Nsiike I, Rubaga Division, Kampala after a tip off.

"Mugisha alleges that he escaped that day and went to Kabale," Mr Onyango added.

Police also say Mugisha has been arrested several times and he has been to Luzira Prison many times over robbery cases.

"Mugisha admits that he is the one in the video with his colleague called Young Mulo (not the musician). He confessed that Young Mulo was killed by the mob on July 3, 2019 on suspicion that they had stolen a motor cycle," Mr Onyango said.

Mugisha reportedly told police that they had robbed the motor cycle from Mityana District on July 2 but they were traced up to Makindye in Kampala where the mob killed his colleague.

He is currently detained at Katwe police station pending transfer to Old Kampala Police Station.

Police said Mugisha will be charged with murder and aggravated robbery.