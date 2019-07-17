17 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Holding a Man for Burning His Wife to Ashes

By Elizabeth Edward

Dar es Salaam — Police have confirmed that they are holding Mr Khamis Luwoga alias Meshack for allegedly killing his wife, Ms Naomi Marijani and burning her body to ashes.

MrMarijani is accused of carrying out the killings at his home in Kigamboni several days after the wife was reported to have disappeared in unclear circumstances since May 15, this year.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police head of investigations, MrCamilliusWambura told The Citizen on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 that MrLuwonga is being held for interrogations in connection with the allegedkillings.

He said the suspect admitted to have carried out the murder, noting that after questioning he took police officers to the scene where samples of evidence have been collected.

"He is still being questioned. Police have collected ashes from the scene for DNA test to establish if there are connections with the murdered woman," he said.

MsMarijani's brother in-law, Mr Joseph Hatia said reports indicated that MrLuwonga's marriage had in serious misunderstandings in recent days.

Speaking on the incident, MrHatia said reports that had reached the family had it that MrLuwonga quarreled with his wife over issues that haven't so far been put clear.

"The quarrels involved physical battle and pushing of one another, something that led to the falling of the woman. Unfortunately, she fell by the head to the floor, something that shocked and intimidated the husband," he said, adding.

"He pulled her wife outside, dug a pit, and dipped her in it before setting her body ablaze. It wasn't the end, he took remaining body parts to Mkuranga where he completely burned her wife, covered the area with sand and planted banana seedlings on it."

According to him, the family is currently waiting for special reports from the police who are still holding the suspect for further questioning and investigations.

MsMarijani's disappearance was reported at the Chang'ombe Police Station by family members after being informed by the husband four days later.

