Zimbabwe: Tuku Tribute Concert Set for Saturday

Government, through the Sports and Arts Ministry in conjunction with National Arts of Council, is set to host a tribute concert in honour of late music icon, Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi.

The internationally acclaimed star died in January this year aged 66 succumbing to diabetes.

He was declared a national hero.

Dubbed "Tuku Peace Memorial Concert", the show is scheduled for the 20th of July at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

The show will feature a star-studded line-up of local and regional music luminaries.

Mtukudzi's daughter, Selmor will headline the show alongside his Black Spirits band, Zex Manatsa, Enzo Ishall, Kessia Magosha, Mbeu, Ammy Jamanda and Juntal.

Award winning gospel artist and pastor, Bonnie Dueschle, The Charambas, Obert Chari, Peter Moyo, Ex Q and Prudence Katomeni are also amongst artists who will perform.

In a statement released this Wednesday by Arts Minister, Kirsty Coventry preparations for the celebratory concert are already underway.

"It will be a family concert tilted Tuku Peace Memorial Concert and will be held on the 20th of July 2019 at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare starting at 10am.

"Preparations for the concert to honour the first artist in Zimbabwe to be honoured with National Hero status are on course.

"As government, we saw it prudent to infuse local artists and those from neighbouring countries who worked with the legendary Tuku at various levels in an array of projects," reads part of the statement.

South African and Mozambican crooners Steve Dyer, Gugulethu Berita Khumalo and Stewart Sukuma will be jetting into the country to serenade music lovers.

Entry fees into the event are pegged at ZW$10 and ZW$5 for adults and children respectively while proceeds will go towards some projects that Tuku oversaw.

In 2003, he established Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton where he groomed young talent in the arts industry; music, dance, drama, poetry and storytelling.

The concert is one of several local shows organised in memory of the renowned musician.

Promoters in February hosted concerts before the prolific musician was buried in his Madziwa home in Mashonaland Central.

In the region, a memorial show was held at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.