Kenya/Egypt: FKF Official on the Spot Over Attempt to 'Smuggle' Kenyan Player to Egypt

A Football Kenya Federation official is at the centre of controversy after being accused of using his position to attempt to illegally transfer a Kenyan player to an Egyptian club.

Nairobi News has established that the official, FKF Chief Executive Robert Muthomi, wrote a letter to the Egyptian embassy seeking permission to have Sofapaka's striker John Avire allowed to go watch the ongoing African Cup of Nations 'as a fan'.

Avire was part of the Harambee Stars squad that participated in the tournament.

He returned to Kenya on July 4 with the rest of the team, but eight days later, Mr Muthomi wrote the recommendation letter to the embassy requesting for the player to be allowed to travel back to Cairo.

There are suspicions that the player was heading back to Cairo to attend trials with an unnamed Egyptian club without the blessings of his club Sofapaka.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has accuse Mr Muthomi of conflict of interest.