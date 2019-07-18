17 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Senate Went Into Closed-Door Session Before Confirming CJN Tanko Muhammad - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Acting Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, has said the executive session the Senate had before screening and confirming Justice Tanko Muhammad had nothing to do with the confirmation exercise.

Mr Muhammad was earlier confirmed by the Senate as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday requested Mr Muhammad's confirmation. His request was sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Justice Muhammad the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Mr Muhammad was first appointed in January after the president controversially suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

Prior to the confirmation, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to go into a closed-door session. This was after the Senate resolved into the committee of the whole to begin the screening and confirmation.

The executive session lasted for about half an hour after which Mr Muhammad was invited into the chamber.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Mr Adeyeye said the lawmakers went into an executive session to discuss privately with each other.

"We can go into executive session at any time just to discuss privately with each other. If there are issues to be discussed privately, we call for it.

"It does not actually relate to the screening but just issues concerning senators generally. So, we had to go into executive session to discuss it and we can always go into executive session at any point in time if the need arises.

"The Senate President or request of other members can call for executive session. That's what happened today. I don't think we should bother ourselves about that," he said.

The Senate voted to confirm Mr Muhammad after he responded to questions from the lawmakers during his confirmation hearing.

Mr Muhammad fielded questions on various subjects, relating to the independence of the judiciary, corruption in the judiciary, establishment of special courts for corruption trial and respect for court rulings, among others.

Nigeria

Super Eagles Win Third-Place Bronze at AFCON

Odion Ighalo’s second minute goal, his fifth of the tournament, handed Nigeria’s Super Eagles the Total… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.