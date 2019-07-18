Nigeria/Tunisia: Nigeria Defeat Tunisia to Emerge Third in Afcon 2019

Photo: CAF

Nigeria beats Tunisia to win bronze.

Odion Ighalo scored the fastest goal so far in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as the Super Eagles beat Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday night to win the Bronze medal at this year's tournament.

After Sunday's semi-final losses, Tunisia and Nigeria wanted the bronze medal. But it was Gernot Rohr's side that prevailed in the third place contest in Cairo.

Nigeria shot into the lead barely three minutes into the game as Ighalo tucked home the ball after Ben Cherifia and Meriah made a mess of Jamilu Collins' cross.

The Carthage Eagles responded well and would have gotten a quick equaliser had Ferjani Sassi's header not been cleared off the line.

Ighalo who has five goals to his name was forced out few minutes to the end at half-time.

The China based striker appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury.

Tunisia started brightly in the second half and Whabi Khazri's superb throughball put Chaouat through on goal a minute after the restart. But with only the goalkeeper to beat, Tunisia's substitute lashed into the side netting.

Thereafter Samuel Chukwueze's long-range strike looked to be creeping in just after the hour, but Ben Cherifia made a superb save at full stretch.

The introduction of Samuel Kalu also gave Eagles the edge as he forced two saves from the goal keeper with his dead balls.

With the time tickling away, Ghilane Chaalali bundled himself into shooting range as full-time approached, though a weak effort wide of the upright was all he could muster as Tunisia ended their tournament without a medal.

Ighalo with five goals is also the leading goal scorer in the competition.