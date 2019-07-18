17 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: VON Takes Over Building Seized From Nigeria's Ex-Military Chief Accused of Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kunle Sanni

The Nigerian government has handed a building in Abuja it seized from a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, over to the Voice of Nigeria (VON) as its new headquarters.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, handed over the property to the Director-General of VON, Osita Okechukwu.

The building is located at UDA Crescent, off Aminu Kano Cresent, near Globacom Communications office in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The event had in attendance the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade, and Mr Okechukwu among others.

Mr Badeh served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria. He died from gunshot injuries he sustained after his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen along Abuja-Keffi road on December 18, 2018.

At the time of his death, he was being prosecuted for an alleged N3.9 billion fraud he committed as the defence chief under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court in March presided over by Okon Abang ordered the forfeiture of all properties belonging to the late Air Marshal to the federal government through the EFCC.

The judge also ordered that the Corporate Affairs Commission should be notified of the ruling.

Nigeria

Super Eagles Win Third-Place Bronze at AFCON

Odion Ighalo’s second minute goal, his fifth of the tournament, handed Nigeria’s Super Eagles the Total… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.