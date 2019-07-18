17 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10,000 Lawyers to Attend NBA 59th Annual General Conference - President

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says more than 10,000 legal practitioners will attend its 59th Annual General Conference billed to hold from August 23 to 29 in Lagos.

The President of NBA, Paul Usoro, made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Theme of the 2019 Conference is "Facing the Future".

Mr Usoro said the conference would focus on Code of Conduct Tribunal; Clash of Judicial and Executive Powers, Capacity Building in Oil and Gas Industry, Social Media Culture; Liability and Professional Ethics, and Domestic Policy Change.

Others are: Redying Your Practice to Tap the Opportunities, Digital Trade in Legal Services, Next Generation Lawyers, leveraging Technology in Practice, Threats, among others.

He said Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammd, would be in attendance.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Conference Planning (TCCP), Gbenga Oyebode, said the training of lawyers in the new world would be a major focus.

He said about 10,000 lawyers have registered for the conference, while the NBA was looking forward to a benchmark of about 12,000 legal practitioners.

Mr Oyebode said there would be a session for the physically challenged lawyers, adding that there would be 34 sessions that would be handled by erudite legal practitioners.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Super Eagles Win Third-Place Bronze at AFCON

Odion Ighalo’s second minute goal, his fifth of the tournament, handed Nigeria’s Super Eagles the Total… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.