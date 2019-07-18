17 July 2019

Kenya: TV Anchor Anne Kiguta Back on Screens After Quitting Citizen TV

By Hilary Kimuyu

Media personality Anne Kiguta is back on television screens after leaving Citizen TV months ago.

The anchor will debut on K24 TV this Sunday with her new show Punchline.

Kiguta will be hosting news makers and a host high level government officials inside a boxing ring to discuss national matters.

Kiguta joins Betty Kyalo who was poached from KTN .

K24 also poached Rose Gakuo from KBC. She has been hosting the 9pm prime time news on Monday through Wednesday.

Kiguta will now battle it out for the Sunday prime time news audience with the likes of Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange, Hussein Mohamed and NTV's Ken Mijungu.

