17 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Found Dead in Hotel Room, Woman Goes Missing

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police are looking for a young woman who went missing after a man she was in a hotel room with was found dead.

The 74-year old Asian man was found dead in the room at Oakwood Hotel, Kimathi street, on Tuesday afternoon by the hotel manager .

The manager told police that the woman booked a room in the hotel at around 5pm on Monday and was later joined by the deceased.

Items believed to belong to the deceased including Sh2, 730, credit cards, a mobile phone, a wrist watch, wedding ring and two pairs of glasses were found in the room.

His body was taken to a city morgue.

Editors Note: An earlier version of this story had claimed that the woman fled from the hotel room with items belonging to the deceased. The story has since been rectified. We apologise for the error.

