17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Staff, Guests Robbed As Armed Gang Ransacks Upmarket Cape Town Hotel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Robert Cutts/Flickr
The entrance to the Mount Nelson Hotel, Orange Street, Cape Town.
By Kamva Somdyala

Guests and staff members at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town were robbed of their personal belongings when armed men entered the hotel on Tuesday night, Western Cape police have said.

"According to reports, 15 unknown men driving two vehicles entered the gate. The security guard at the front gate access control point was pointed [at] with a firearm and threatened," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The guard was robbed of his baton and hand radio. Two of the armed men remained with him inside his guard room.

The two vehicles the men were travelling in - a white Toyota Corolla and VW Polo - entered the premises, proceeded to the reception area and seven men emerged, entering the hotel foyer.

"They pointed at staff members and guests with two firearms and robbed them of their personal belongings," said Van Wyk.

Nobody was injured and there have been no arrests yet, he said.

The men then ransacked the foyer, breaking the glass cabinet display windows with big hammers, while also removing jewellery and making off with an undisclosed amount of money from the hotel cash register.

"Police investigators have immediately activated a multi-disciplinary action team and combed the crime scene area for any evidence. Detectives are following up on all leads," Van Wyk added.

Jocelyn Betts - the spokesperson for Belmond, the global group which owns the hotel - confirmed the incident, but said operations at the hotel were continuing as normal.

She said an assessment would be done "to identify whether any additional security measures can be implemented in light of this incident".

"The members of staff and our four guests affected are safe and the hotel remains open as usual," Betts said.

Betts added that she could not provide any more information, as the investigation was now with the relevant authorities.Police have requested that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Cape Town Central SAPS.

Source: News24

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.