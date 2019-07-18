South Africa: Staff, Guests Robbed As Armed Gang Ransacks Upmarket Cape Town Hotel

Photo: Robert Cutts/Flickr

The entrance to the Mount Nelson Hotel, Orange Street, Cape Town.

Guests and staff members at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town were robbed of their personal belongings when armed men entered the hotel on Tuesday night, Western Cape police have said.

"According to reports, 15 unknown men driving two vehicles entered the gate. The security guard at the front gate access control point was pointed [at] with a firearm and threatened," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The guard was robbed of his baton and hand radio. Two of the armed men remained with him inside his guard room.

The two vehicles the men were travelling in - a white Toyota Corolla and VW Polo - entered the premises, proceeded to the reception area and seven men emerged, entering the hotel foyer.

"They pointed at staff members and guests with two firearms and robbed them of their personal belongings," said Van Wyk.

Nobody was injured and there have been no arrests yet, he said.

The men then ransacked the foyer, breaking the glass cabinet display windows with big hammers, while also removing jewellery and making off with an undisclosed amount of money from the hotel cash register.

"Police investigators have immediately activated a multi-disciplinary action team and combed the crime scene area for any evidence. Detectives are following up on all leads," Van Wyk added.

Jocelyn Betts - the spokesperson for Belmond, the global group which owns the hotel - confirmed the incident, but said operations at the hotel were continuing as normal.

She said an assessment would be done "to identify whether any additional security measures can be implemented in light of this incident".

"The members of staff and our four guests affected are safe and the hotel remains open as usual," Betts said.

Betts added that she could not provide any more information, as the investigation was now with the relevant authorities.Police have requested that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Cape Town Central SAPS.

Source: News24