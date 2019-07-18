Nigeria: NCDC Records 64 Suspected Cases of Cholera in Adamawa, Katsina States

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 64 suspected cases of cholera reported from seven local government areas in two states of the country.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General, NCDC, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that 40 cases were recorded in Adamawa and 24 in Katsina.

He added that eight cases were confirmed in the laboratory with one death recorded.

Mr Ihekweazu said that the Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) had continued to coordinate cholera activities in states in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR) and support from partners.

He explained that routine monitoring of states through Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) was also being carried out, while states with suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea were called weekly.

The NCDC boss urged state governments and partners to assist in funding jingles and other communication activities toward educating people on healthy habits.

On Lasser fever, he said there were 65 suspected cases from 18 local government areas in 10 states in the country.

He listed the states as Edo, with 35 cases; Ondo,18 cases; Ebonyi, three cases; Plateau, one case; FCT, one case; Adamawa, one case; Gombe, one case; Benue, one case; Kebbi, three cases and Bayelsa, one case.

"However, two cases were confirmed in the laboratory, with one death recorded.

"The National Lasser Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral TWG has continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels, which includes dissemination of reviewed case management.

"Confirmed cases are being treated at identified treatment/isolation centres across the states and necessary supportive management also instituted, while zonal specific After-Action Review meetings are being conducted."

On measles, Mr Ihekweazu said four deaths were recorded, 805 suspected cases reported from 32 states, adding that none of it was laboratory confirmed.

He said the multi-agency National Measles TWG was monitoring and coordinating response activities across the country with continuous review of measles surveillance data.

(NAN)