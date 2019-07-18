16 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Girl, 9, Rescued From Forced Marriage With 40-Year-Old

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kna

Drama unfolded in Oloontoto village, Narok North, Monday evening when armed police officers and a children rights activist rescued a nine-year-old girl from the manyatta of a 40-year-old man.

The raid was met with resistance from relatives of the man as a woman believed to be his mother tried to resist the arrest. She hurled insults at the security team.

Joshua Ole Kaputa, a children rights crusader who tipped police from Narok Police Station, is said to have warned John Nchoe, through his brothers, against marrying the nine-year-old with no success.

The minor said to have been 'married' to Nchoe for a week.

The two were taken to Narok Police station for further interrogation.

The minor said she had tried in vain to resist the marriage to pursue education.

Nchoe, who was not remorseful, said he had paid a bride price and that his parents-in-law had consented to the marriage.

Ole Kaputa appealed to his tribesmen in Narok to end the old culture of child marriages and empower the girl child.

Narok County registered 40 per cent early pregnancies due to the culture of female genital mutilation and early marriages.

The culture persists despite the government illegalizing child marriages and FGM.

Kenya

Man to Hang for Killing Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 34-year-old farmhand has been sentenced to death for killing a woman who turned down his advances for a love… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.