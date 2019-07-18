18 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Awaits Autopsy On Citizen's Death in Malaysia Detention

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu

The Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia said it is awaiting the autopsy report on Nigerian student who died in detention by the immigration authorities in Malaysia.

Mr. Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, 34, was a PhD student of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia.

"The High Commission assures that necessary steps are being taken towards addressing the unfortunate incidence with a view for a redress and to prevent such occurrence in the future," it said in a statement.

According to Ewansiha's family, he was arrested while pursuing a PhD in Management on July 4. "He had a valid student visa at the time of his arrest, and had also previously studied for both his first degree and master's degree in the country as well. He died five days after his detention," the family said.

"Despite having his necessary documents fully intact, he was still carted away by immigration officials who were not wearing uniforms," wife of the deceased, Mrs. Ewanisha, said, adding that "No sane mind at that time will believe the men are state officials but rather gangsters. Even with valid visa with him they took him away and locked him and the immigration didn't inform the school until he died in their custody."

The Director General of the Malaysian Immigration, Datuk Khairul Daud, stated that Ewanisha had a seizure while sleeping, adding that he had been given special medical treatment before an ambulance arrived after which he was pronounced dead.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri expressed her profound sadness over the passing of Ewansiha, and urged the Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur to open an investigation into his death.

She also said the welfare of all countrymen in Malaysia must not be compromised.

