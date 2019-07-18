18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nelson Mandela International Day - a Decade of Giving

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation/SAPA
Nelson Mandela smiles during a meeting in Johannesburg in this file photo dated 2 June 2009. Mandela celebrates his 94th birthday on Wednesday.
By News24 Correspondent

As Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated for the 10th year, thousands of South Africans will be heading out to spend their 67 minutes in commemoration of the late former president Nelson Mandela's birthday.

Mandela would have turned 101 on July 18.

The concept to celebrate his birthday by doing an act of kindness was first introduced in 2009 by former president Jacob Zuma.

The idea behind the concept was to get the public involved in charitable activities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will kick-start the day by visiting RX Radio, the Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station that is staffed by children at the hospital in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Ramaphosa will be interviewed by the young hosts, which will be broadcast to children and staff at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, together with the City of Ekurhuleni, will be supporting four local charities that represent its focus areas - shelter, early childhood development, active citizenship, as well as food and nutrition.

There will also be a main hub activation at the Germiston civic centre for a press briefing and a live broadcast panel discussion with CNBC Africa.

The day will include an event honouring senior citizens and tracking Madiba's footprints in the City of Ekurhuleni. Among the guests expected at the event are Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be spending his 67 minutes at Bergsig Primary in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, where he will be reading to pupils emphasizing the importance of quality education to them.

The ANC caucus in the Gauteng provincial legislature will also be celebrating the day helping out at a school for children living with disabilities in Mamelodi.

Source: News24

More on This

Lending a Hand for Mandela Day

South Africans and people the world over will today roll up their sleeves and lend a hand in their communities to mark… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.