Kenya: Odinga Wants City Stadium Named After Football Legend

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday proposed the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium.

Mr Odinga argued that renaming the stadium is the best way to honour the football legend who died on July 7 aged 84 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He made the remarks during a fundraiser at Charter Hall to facilitate the burial of Kadenge.

Mr Odinga said he had spoken to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko about the matter.

"I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium. Both of us have spoken with Govoner Mike Sonko about the same and this will be done in his honour," said Odinga.

At the same time Odinga said that Kadenge's house will be handed over to his family.

"It was Joe's wish that the house in Mariakani Estate be handed over to him and that wish was granted by the president," Odinga said.

During the fundraiser, the opposition leader, President Kenyatta and Governor Sonko each contributed Sh1 million.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) chairman Francis Atwoli gave Sh200,000, while Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi donated Sh150,000.

Kadenge started his football career in 1958 as an attacking midfielder and second striker for the defunct Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now referred to as AFC Leopards) in 1996.

He is remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs at the center of the pitch and would soon be associated by the popular phrase 'Kadenge na Mpira' courtesy of renown broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

Kadenge also turned out for and coached the national football team, Harambee Stars, with prominence and success.