17 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Wants City Stadium Named After Football Legend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday proposed the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium.

Mr Odinga argued that renaming the stadium is the best way to honour the football legend who died on July 7 aged 84 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He made the remarks during a fundraiser at Charter Hall to facilitate the burial of Kadenge.

Mr Odinga said he had spoken to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko about the matter.

"I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium. Both of us have spoken with Govoner Mike Sonko about the same and this will be done in his honour," said Odinga.

"I have talked to Pr Uhuru Kenyatta on the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium. Both of us have spoken with Gov. @MikeSonko about the same and this will be done in his honour" @RailaOdinga at the fundraising meeting for the funeral of the late Joe Kadenge

- The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) July 16, 2019

At the same time Odinga said that Kadenge's house will be handed over to his family.

"It was Joe's wish that the house in Mariakani Estate be handed over to him and that wish was granted by the president," Odinga said.

During the fundraiser, the opposition leader, President Kenyatta and Governor Sonko each contributed Sh1 million.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) chairman Francis Atwoli gave Sh200,000, while Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi donated Sh150,000.

Kadenge started his football career in 1958 as an attacking midfielder and second striker for the defunct Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now referred to as AFC Leopards) in 1996.

He is remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs at the center of the pitch and would soon be associated by the popular phrase 'Kadenge na Mpira' courtesy of renown broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

Kadenge also turned out for and coached the national football team, Harambee Stars, with prominence and success.

Kenya

Man to Hang for Killing Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 34-year-old farmhand has been sentenced to death for killing a woman who turned down his advances for a love… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Soccer
East Africa
Sport
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.