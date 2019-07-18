17 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobians to Pay New Fire, Pets and Garbage Fees

By John Mutua

All Nairobi households will for the first time be required to pay for fire certificates, garbage collection and inspection of the health of their pets in a raft of new taxes proposed by Governor Mike Sonko's administration.

The Nairobi City County's Finance Bill 2019 proposes that all households in the city pay a fire certificate fee of Sh2,000 per annum in addition to new monthly garbage collection charges of Sh100 for informal settlements, Sh300 for middle class estates and Sh600 for high-end suburbs.

Nairobians intending to keep dogs or cats will be charged a Sh1,000 health inspection fee among many other new taxes and levies that residents and businesses in the capital city will pay to finance the county government's Sh35.2 billion annual budget.

The county has projected that Sh17.32 billion of this budget will be raised through taxes, levies and other charges on city residents.

If adopted, the new fees will see City Hall rake in at least Sh3 billion in fire certifications alone from the estimated 1.5 million Nairobi households.

Kenya

Man to Hang for Killing Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 34-year-old farmhand has been sentenced to death for killing a woman who turned down his advances for a love… Read more »

