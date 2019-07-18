Kenya: SportPesa - These Are the People Who Bet on Our Platform

SportPesa has defended itself against claims that it allows underage Kenyans to bet on its platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company, citing Google Analytics, said most of its bettors are between the ages of 24-35 who account for the majority at 59.74 per cent.

"There are no underage players on SportPesa platform. SportPesa does not own a single betting shop in the country," the statement, which was shared on Twitter, read in part.

It added that playing on the SportPesa platform is only through mobile money which restricts persons under the age of 18.

Official Statement

SportPesa does not have any underage players on our platform neither do we own any betting shops. pic.twitter.com/vHvBijFnNw

23.46 per cent of the site visitors are between the age of 35 and 44, while 18 to 24 year olds account for 4.90 percent of visits according to the traffic analysis.

The analysis also show that 705,813 bettors visited the site between June 1 and June 30 this year.

Last week, the State struck at the heart of the firms' operations, ordering telcos to shut down the paybill numbers and short codes of 27 companies whose licences are yet to be renewed.

On Monday, CBK hit the last nail in the coffin, marking the end of business for some 27 betting and gaming companies whose licences have not been renewed.

The firms had been living on borrowed time after the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) declined to renew their operating licences.

With no permits, the 27 betting and gaming companies are illegally operating in the country and will not be allowed to enjoy banking services, which is a critical component in their operations.