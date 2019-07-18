16 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: SportPesa - These Are the People Who Bet on Our Platform

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

SportPesa has defended itself against claims that it allows underage Kenyans to bet on its platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company, citing Google Analytics, said most of its bettors are between the ages of 24-35 who account for the majority at 59.74 per cent.

"There are no underage players on SportPesa platform. SportPesa does not own a single betting shop in the country," the statement, which was shared on Twitter, read in part.

It added that playing on the SportPesa platform is only through mobile money which restricts persons under the age of 18.

Official Statement

SportPesa does not have any underage players on our platform neither do we own any betting shops. pic.twitter.com/vHvBijFnNw

- SportPesa (@SportPesa) July 16, 2019

23.46 per cent of the site visitors are between the age of 35 and 44, while 18 to 24 year olds account for 4.90 percent of visits according to the traffic analysis.

The analysis also show that 705,813 bettors visited the site between June 1 and June 30 this year.

Last week, the State struck at the heart of the firms' operations, ordering telcos to shut down the paybill numbers and short codes of 27 companies whose licences are yet to be renewed.

On Monday, CBK hit the last nail in the coffin, marking the end of business for some 27 betting and gaming companies whose licences have not been renewed.

The firms had been living on borrowed time after the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) declined to renew their operating licences.

With no permits, the 27 betting and gaming companies are illegally operating in the country and will not be allowed to enjoy banking services, which is a critical component in their operations.

Kenya

Man to Hang for Killing Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 34-year-old farmhand has been sentenced to death for killing a woman who turned down his advances for a love… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.