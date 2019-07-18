18 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Over 70,000 Women to Be Screened for HPV Cancer Under New Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hudson Kuteesa

After registering 93 per cent coverage of vaccination against cervical cancer, Rwanda has signed a deal aimed at rolling out new technologies to improve accessibility to screening and diagnosis of the disease.

On Tuesday, a grant was signed between the Ministry of Health, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and the International Drug Purchase Facility (UNITAID) to make Rwanda part of the USD24 million pilot aimed at using new technologies to improve access to screening of cervical cancer.

The project is being rolled out in five other countries in Africa and Asia.

Rwanda is among high burden cervical cancer countries with an incident rate of 31.9 per 100,000 women and a mortality rate of 24.1 for every 100,000 last year.

Some 1,304 new cases of cervical cancer were registered in 2018, while 921 deaths were recorded in Rwanda alone.

In Rwanda, the two and half year project will be piloted in 77 health centres and seven hospitals in five districts of Gatsibo, Nyamasheke, Musanze, Huye and Nyarugenge.

As part of the project, the medical facilities will receive mobile testing and treatment equipment, as well as trainings for local care providers so that they can continue providing services at the end of the campaign.

In the pilot period, 72,000 women are expected to be screened for the Human Papillomavirus across the five districts.

According to officials, the findings from the five districts will inform the decision to scale it up to all health facilities in all parts of the country.

Other countries where the project will be piloted are Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and India.

The main target group are women in the high-risk age group of 30-49 year bracket.

In Rwanda, the programme is expected to start towards the end of this month with training of health care providers and procurement of laboratory equipment and other necessary materials.

Screening will start by October.

Dr. Diane Gahumba, the Minister of Health said that the programme will give opportunity for women in the targeted age bracket to be screened, and if found positive get treatment.

Under the programme, women who will test positive will be treated for precancerous lesions at health centres. However, cases with high suspicion of invasive cancer will be referred to referral hospitals for further investigations and management.

The programme will also prioritise women living with HIV enrolled in help facilities in the pilot districts, since women living with HIV are about five times more likely to develop invasive cervical cancers.

Use of artificial intelligence

It will also see mobile screening teams composed of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians go to different facilities for sample collection, testing and treatment of those found to be positive.

Commenting about the project, Lelio Marmora the Executive Director of UNITAID said that the project is "revolutionary," since among other things, it will employ artificial intelligence where mobile phones will be used in diagnosis.

He said that one of the reasons Rwanda is among the countries selected is the government's capacity to deliver; the presence of "a very solid and sustainable health structure" that is very close to the patients; and the incredible responsiveness of the population.

Today, cancer accounts for about one in every six deaths worldwide - more than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined.

In 2018, there were an estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths were estimated worldwide, and this number increased from 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million deaths in 2012.

Cervical cancer is the top fourth most deadly cancer among women globally, contributing to 6.6% of all cancers in women. As is the case with many other diseases, cervical cancer disproportionately affects the poorest populations

Rwanda

Police Month - RNP in Mass Campaign Against Illicit Drugs

The Police Month activities continued on Tuesday with focus on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, one of the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Women
East Africa
Health
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.