15 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: State House Growing Tired of Traditional Fights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Gobabis — President Hage Geingob has told traditional leaders to stop flooding State House with their disputes and rather solve their squabbles using the existing traditional justice system.

Geingob gave this advice to traditional leaders during his town hall meeting at Van Der Walt Primary School hall in Gobabis, Omaheke Region on Thursday.

The meeting is aimed at engaging inhabitants of the various regions at grassroots level and listen to their concerns and challenges. "Tradition is good, but if tradition cannot solve the problems, if the culture that we are praising ourselves for cannot solve things in traditional way, why do I have to sit at State House and deal with traditional squabbles... recognition, non-recognition," he asked.

President Geingob says there are traditional ways of solving problems but still he has to spend about 30 percent of his time dealing with traditional squabbles at State House.

"You have traditional ways of solving things but everybody is coming to State House, why? What happened to the traditional way of solving problems. All tribes in Namibia [are] ever fighting. Is State House the court? what happen to the culture?" he wanted to know.

Similarly, Geingob also advised traditional leaders not to call themselves, chiefs and kings but to rather stick to their traditional names such as Ombara, Gaob and Omukwaniilwa - which all carry the same meaning.

"Chiefs and kings are a problem because we don't seem to realise that we have a republic here. That is why I said instead of people calling themselves kings, we must use vernacular names such as Ombara and others."

"Republic is not a kingdom," he emphasises.

Additionally, Geingob also advised traditional leaders to stop begging from government but to rather live off their subjects, saying that when Chief Hosea Kutako was "here" he did not get anything from government but solely relied on his subjects. "You want to say I am king, I am this, recognise me but then you are asking for an office from government. As king, having followers, you even say 'my people', we even own them, but then government is paying you, the car is given, you are dying for that," he said, while responding to Chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva who wanted an update on the construction Ovambanderu headquarters.

"And we [chiefs] talk too much, if we can just calm it, so that we can co-exist as we have been doing, we [chiefs] are so angry but then there is nothing. Begging is not the way to do it, nobody will respect you," he added.

Namibia

Cannabis Advocate Takes Shanghala to Task

Ganja Users of Namibia secretary general Borro Ndungula says members of the National Assembly should refrain from making… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.