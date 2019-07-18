18 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'm Back to Finish the War - GOC

By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — The General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has warned Boko Haram insurgents to either celebrate his promotion to the rank of Major-General by laying down their arms or prepare for his wrath.

The GOC, while addressing journalists in Maiduguri yesterday, emphasised that he was back with the determination to finish the war against insurgency in a speedy manner.

He urged the insurgents to "unconditionally lay down their arms so that we all turn a new page towards the restoration of peace and security."

He said his promotion had "rejigged" him and the Division for the most decisive operations in the counter-insurgency war.

Until last week, he was acting in that capacity as a Brigadier-General. With his elevation to the rank of Major-General, he has been confirmed the substantive GOC of the Division.

"I am today sending a clear message to the remnants of Boko Haram to celebrate my elevation to the rank of a Major-General by laying down their arms or prepare for a fierce encounter with me because I am back with the determination to finish the war.

"They (Boko Haram insurgents) should join all other Nigerians in celebrating me," Biu said.

The GOC said the 3-sector Division had scaled up its determination to "conclude this business (Boko Haram war)" and restore peace and security in the Northeast.

"We intend to finish the remnants of Boko Haram marauding here and there now, and we intend to do that in a very speedy manner as my main duty in the last lap of my assignment here," he said.

Biu warned all detractors in the war against terror and insurgency to desist from the act or prepare for his new strategy against them.

