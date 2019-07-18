Tanzanian Journalist Among Recipients of International Press Freedom Award

analysis

The Committee to Protect Journalists has awarded a group of journalists the 2019 International Press Freedom Award. Together they have had to endure online harassment, legal and physical threats, and imprisonment in their pursuit of the news.

Tanzanian journalist Maxence Melo Mubyazi will be among four other recipients to accept the 2019 International Press Freedom Award on 21 November 2019 at a ceremony in New York City.

Mubyazi is the owner and co-founder of Jamii Forums, an independent East and Central African website and discussion forum and a known whistleblowing platform that promotes accountability and transparency in Tanzania.

Mubyazi has been charged under the country's restrictive CyberCrimes Act and, in 2017, appeared in court 81 times.

CPJ's executive director Joel Simon released a statement on Tuesday 16 July saying that the five winners of the 2019 award should be celebrated for their bravery in reporting the news despite the hardships that come with certain stories.

"The winners of CPJ's 2019 International Press Freedom Awards represent the very best of journalism, people who have put their lives and liberty on the line to bring us the news... we celebrate their courage," Simon said.

The significance of Mubyazi winning this award stems...