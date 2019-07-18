17 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Tanzanian Journalist Among Recipients of International Press Freedom Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Committee to Protect Journalists has awarded a group of journalists the 2019 International Press Freedom Award. Together they have had to endure online harassment, legal and physical threats, and imprisonment in their pursuit of the news.

Tanzanian journalist Maxence Melo Mubyazi will be among four other recipients to accept the 2019 International Press Freedom Award on 21 November 2019 at a ceremony in New York City.

Mubyazi is the owner and co-founder of Jamii Forums, an independent East and Central African website and discussion forum and a known whistleblowing platform that promotes accountability and transparency in Tanzania.

Mubyazi has been charged under the country's restrictive CyberCrimes Act and, in 2017, appeared in court 81 times.

CPJ's executive director Joel Simon released a statement on Tuesday 16 July saying that the five winners of the 2019 award should be celebrated for their bravery in reporting the news despite the hardships that come with certain stories.

"The winners of CPJ's 2019 International Press Freedom Awards represent the very best of journalism, people who have put their lives and liberty on the line to bring us the news... we celebrate their courage," Simon said.

The significance of Mubyazi winning this award stems...

Tanzania

Magufuli Orders Release of Containers Held At Dar Port

President John Magufuli yesterday ordered the release of 56 containers stuck at Dar es Salaam Port with equipment meant… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Media
East Africa
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.