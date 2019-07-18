17 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Be Vigilant On Private Sector Corruption, Warns Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

By Ayanda Mthethwa

Believing that corruption in South Africa was a 'black thing' that began and ended with the Gupta family was a fallacy, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told a Mandela Day gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday 17 July.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that South Africa has not yet begun to grapple with the "magnitude of corruption" in the private sector and the effect this has had on State Capture.

Addressing a leadership meeting organised by the People Matter Foundation, a non-profit that provides care and support in times of distress due to disasters, he said, "Leadership is never really positional; it is functional leadership that matters. Be careful about those who are prepared to do everything outside of the book to ascend to a leadership position."

His talk was given in the lead-up to Mandela Day on July 18, which celebrates the late icon's life as a humanitarian and leader at large. Justice Mogoeng called on South Africans to reflect on Nelson Mandela's legacy and ask themselves whether they are living up to it.

"Since he [Mandela] had dedicated his life to a course, what is it that you have dedicated your life to?

"Part of what we need to...

