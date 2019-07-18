17 July 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Mmathethe South Retains Netball Championship

By Kehumile Moekejo

Mmathethe — Mmathethe South netball team over the long weekend triumphed over 11 other teams to win this year's Mmathethe Sports Festival (MSF) championship.

They managed to retain the championship title after beating Mokgomane 35-32 in a highly contested final.

In football, Cwaanyaneng's lone goal in the final sent Metlobo to position two, after both teams earlier won the semi-finals through penalty shootouts.

Last year's winners, Lotlhakane East were eliminated in the quarter-final stage by Mokgomane.

Mmathethe North won in the snooker category, while Mmathethe South and Metlojane obtained positions two and three respectively.

The men's 21km marathon was won by Gofiwa Metsokwane, followed by Golebaone Mosweu and Moses Sothi respectively.

Twins, Lesedinyana and Lesedi Tumelo got position one and two respectively in the same race under the ladies category, while Nkagisang Kgokolosa-Tsamaase got position two. The masters' 5km race, whose participants were 50 years and above, was won by Lorato Mabote, followed by Kenyafetse Moreeng and Lesego Kwele respectively.

Shadrack Motsiri got position one in the bicycle race, while Wabotlhe Tshipinare and Oaitse Simololang got position two and three respectively.

In an interview, Mmathethe Sports Festival founder, Marshlow Motlogelwa said the event had grown over the years since it started in 2015.

He said the objective of the festival, which attracted participants from 15 villages in the Southern District, was to unearth sporting talent among young people, including out of school youth.

"The categories have increased over the years because we started with only football in 2015. We have since managed to incorporate other sporting codes such as netball, marathon, bicycle race and snooker," he said.

Additionally, he noted, they were anticipating an even bigger event next year since they were planning to bring in more activities such as horse race, volleyball and darts. He also noted that more villages had shown interest in the event, hence more growth in the future.

Motlogelwa noted that the sport festival, held annually over the president's holidays, had managed to expose participants from different villages to bigger opportunities.

"We invite sport legends to our games for them to scout talent and get our players into bigger leagues. So far six players who were scouted through the MSF are currently playing in the premiership," he said.

Headman of records for Mmathethe, Kgosi Reuben Mosala said the sport festival was a good initiative that did not only benefit players but small businesses as well.

He was optimistic that the Hatlhogang Recreation Trust, which was currently under construction through constituency funding, would be used for the event next year.

"The advantage is that all activities will be in one place so it will be easy to manage people as well as small businesses," he said.

Source : BOPA

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

