18 July 2019

South Africa: Proteas Netball Stars Set for Massive Payday

Photo: Screenshot Sport24
Screenshot of the match between South Africa and Uganda.

Cape Town — The Proteas netball stars at the World Cup in England are set for a massive payday after their progression to the semi-finals.

The South Africans, who beat Uganda 67-40 in Liverpool on Wednesday, will feature in the tournament semis for the first time since 1995.

The squad of 12 players could be millionaires by the end of the week.

Telkom, the sponsor of South Africa's national netball league, has committed to every player earning R1 million if they were to win a first ever World Cup title.

A silver medal would see each player pocket around R500 000.

The national side's title sponsor SPAR, meanwhile, confirmed at the squad's leaving function that the Proteas would receive at total amount to share of R1 million if they were to win, R750 000 for a silver and R500 000 for bronze.

It is, comfortably, the biggest prize money ever allocated to South Africa's netball team at a major event.

"I think it is only fair that we pay these ladies such monies, they have earned them," said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President.

"Even before we talked money with them, they were here doing the most, delivering and winning games that have put us in the position that we are.

"I think we need to reward great work when we see it. In this team I see greatness and believe that they can deliver silverware for the country. To our sponsors Telkom who believed in my vision, I just want to say thank you for enabling us to change lives."

The Proteas play their final pool match against England on Thursday night before taking on either New Zealand or Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

