17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bok Coach Rassie - We Have a Specific Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says it's important to give game time to as many players in the squad during a shortened Rugby Championship.

Erasmus was speaking after naming his team for Saturday's opener against Australia at Ellis Park.

The Bok mentor named an experimental side, with several frontline players not included as they will depart for New Zealand early for next weekend's Test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Lock Eben Etzebeth captains the Boks on Saturday, with three players set to make their Test debuts.

The uncapped Rynhardt Elstadt (flank) and Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) are in the starting XV, while Lizo Gqoboka (prop) is set to earn his debut off the bench.

"The squad have trained together for more than three weeks and this match is important for us to start a very important rugby year," said Erasmus.

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan looming, the coach added that all three Rugby Championship matches were vital.

"We want to win the Rugby Championship and we have a specific plan, which starts Saturday with the first Test against the Wallabies," said Erasmus.

"We have planned to mix things up in the first two Tests of the season, in order to give game time to as many of the players in our wider squad, and we believe this is the right combination to face a very good and competitive Australian side.

"We are excited for the forthcoming year and I want to congratulate Rynhardt, Herschel and Lizo on their first inclusion in a Springbok match-day squad, while the leadership role is not something new for Eben. The build-up has been good and there is definitely a very good vibe for match.

"Australia have prepared very well for this match and they have spent two weeks at altitude to acclimatise to the Highveld, so we are in for a great contest," added Erasmus.

Kick-off for Saturday clash is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai MtawariraSubstitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

Australia

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Police Are Seeking the Assistance of the Public to Track an Escapee

Police are seeking the assistance of the public to track down Buzile Mhlungwani (27) from Izidenge Village, Stutterheim… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.