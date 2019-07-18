Nigeria: Only Community Policing Will End Terrorism - Kano CP

Kano — The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ahmed Iliyasu, says only community community policing will end terrorism in the country.

He said this yesterday while receiving a delegation of southwest police community relations committee led by its vice chairman, Imam Mogaji Olaniyan.

He said the rescue of the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, about two week ago from his abductors was due to intelligence sharing with local hunters, clerics and community leaders.

He urged other police commands across the country to work with local communities to build trust and confidence for effective policing.

The CP said: "The only way in the 21st century is democratic policing, policing with the people by the people. Policing the public with the people; the public is the police, and the police is the public.

"Community policing simply means people's participation, strategic engagement micro unit with their traditional authority, clerics, professionals, organisations and students."

In his remarks, Olaniyan said the police, if provided with necessary equipment and manpower, had the capacity to address all emerging security challenges.