17 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brrrrrrace Yourselves! Cold Front to Hit SA, Especially Western Cape

By Sesona Ngqakamba

South Africans can expect cold weather conditions from Thursday going into the weekend, especially in the Western Cape, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

According to SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage, the cold front is expected to start from Thursday over the Western Cape.

There's a 30% chance of rain and cold over the western parts, while the city centre and areas surrounding the extreme coastal regions can expect a 60% chance of rain.

"Moving to Friday, a cold front can be expected in the Eastern Cape and again in the Western Cape. The rainfall will remain, especially along the coastal regions of the two provinces," Maliage said.

This will see the weekend becoming even colder as the cold front moves eastwards, reaching KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The cold front will also spread through the Free State and move towards Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday.

"The temperatures will roughly be around 20°C. For Pretoria, we are expecting a maximum of 18°C on Sunday."

Maliage said that some snowfall was expected along the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape, although it would not be disruptive, according to their predictions so far.

"It is not disruptive snow at this stage, but it's still far ahead of time, so we will keep monitoring it to see what the updates look like. At this moment there is expected snowfall over the high lying areas of mostly the Eastern Cape, Drakensburg, and even Lesotho can expect a bit of snowfall."

She added that warm conditions may start creeping back in mid-August, although the cold fronts could still be expected now and again.

Source: News24

