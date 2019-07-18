Kenya/Zambia: Gor Mahia Coach Wary of Green Eagles Star Ahead of Quarters

Kigali — Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is wary of Green Eagles striker Kennedy Musonda ahead of their quarter-final showdown in the Cecafa Kagame Cup on Wednesday.

The match between the Kenyan champions and the Zambian guest team is set for the Nyamirambo Stadium from 4pm local time (5pm Kenyan time).

It will precede the other last eight contest pitting an exciting host team Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) against Congolese side AS Maniema at the same venue from 8pm local time (9pm Kenyan time).

Kenyans wishing to watch these matches can tune in to Azam Sports channel which is available via Azam decoder or on Azam app which is available on play store on mobile handsets.

"They (Green Eagles) appear to be a seasoned side who know what's happening on the pitch. They have two good wingers but the striker (Musonda) is their main man," observed Oktay.

Tall, agile and clinical, Musonda is among the top scorers in the tournament at this stage with three goals from as many games, same as Rayon Sports' Jules Ulimwengu and AS Port attacker Gabriel Dadzie. Gor's new signing Dennis Oalo has scored two goals here.

Oktay will be without defensive midfielder Ernest Wendo who is suspended after receiving two yellow cards in successive matches in the tournament. New signing Tobias Otieno or Hashim Sempala will most likely deputise.

Captain Harun Shakava, who has repeatedly been linked with a move away from K'Ogalo, will alongside winger Samuel Onyango and midfielder Kenneth Muguna also expected to prominently feature for the Kenyan side.

Gor progressed to this stage of the tournament after topping Group 'D' in Rubavu with wins over DR Congo's AS Maniema, Djibouti's AS Port and Zanzibar's Kikosi Maalum Cha Kuzuia Magendo. The Green Army which last won this tournament in 1985, scored five times in the three matches and conceded twice.

At the same time, Green Eagles progressed to the quarters as the runners-up in Group 'C' in this 16-club annual championship following wins over Somalia's Heegan and Uganda's Proline and a loss to hosts APR.