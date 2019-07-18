Nigeria: Amputee Corps Member to Get Automatic Job - NYSC DG

Jalingo — The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday promised an automatic job, two limbs and other assistance to Nurudeen Tahir, a corps member who recently lost his second hand in an auto crash after completing the camp orientation exercise in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Ibrahim, made the promise when he visited Tahir and other corps members at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

The NYSC, in Taraba, had earlier posted Tahir to Kano because of he was handicapped, but he insisted he serve in Taraba and requested to be posted to Mambilla Plateau.

After passing out from the orientation camp, Tahir and 18 other corps members, while travelling to Gembu, were involved in a motor accident.