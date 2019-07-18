18 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 145 Bandits Killed, 223 Arrested in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba - Army

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — The commander of Operation Whirlstroke in charge of Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States, Major-General Adeyemi Yekini, says 145 bandits have been killed and 223 arrested in the states since May last year.

He also said a total of 3,683 weapons have been recovered.

He spoke in Lafia yesterday when he visited Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He said banditry and criminality in the three states had virtually come to an end.

"The interplay of economic activities among these three different tribes along the River Benue valley is the cause of the crises we are facing across these three states," Yekini said.

Responding, Governor Sule said by taking care of everybody's interest and giving everyone a sense of belonging, issues would definitely be resolved.

The governor pledged to support actives of Operation Whirlstroke in the state.

How Trafficked Nigerians Fall Victims of Organ Harvest in Europe

With the targeted airstrike at a migrants' camp in Libya, it is clear the migrant crises is taking a new dimension. A… Read more »

